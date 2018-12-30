Short Interest in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Declines By 30.7%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,563,423 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 15,248,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,637,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.5% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $159,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $103.55 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.2898 per share. This represents a $15.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

