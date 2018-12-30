Short Interest in TESARO Inc (TSRO) Declines By 46.0%

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,689,328 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 14,235,001 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,324,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSRO shares. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TESARO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.05.

NASDAQ TSRO opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.49. TESARO has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TESARO will post -10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TESARO by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

