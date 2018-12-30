Smart Metering Systems (SMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $488.50

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.50 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 36543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMS. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

