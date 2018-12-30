Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4,648.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,061,000 after buying an additional 639,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,263,000 after buying an additional 305,933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2,706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 244,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,555,000 after buying an additional 163,025 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

NYSE:SNA opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

