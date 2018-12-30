SnipCoin (SNIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44.00

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SnipCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. SnipCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnipCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SnipCoin (CRYPTO:SNIP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SnipCoin is snip.today. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnipCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

