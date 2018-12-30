SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,799.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00827624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,583,058 coins and its circulating supply is 49,725,218 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

