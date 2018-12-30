Southwest Gas (SWX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

