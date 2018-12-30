SP Plus Corp (SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to announce sales of $192.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $392.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $768.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.56 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $929.72 million, with estimates ranging from $922.44 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti dropped their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SP Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,340,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SP Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

