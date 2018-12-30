Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 55 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,478.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,167.50 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,096.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny-acquires-shares-of-55-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.