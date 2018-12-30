Splunk (SPLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $103.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Splunk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk has a one year low of $82.24 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $912,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,663 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.