Sprint Corp (S) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 61,549 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 1,223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $5.84 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

