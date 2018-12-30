Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 5,320 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 613,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 890,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

