Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 74.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199,574 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 877.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

