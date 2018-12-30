Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,297,123 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 58,784,629 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,962,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $63.39 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after buying an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after buying an additional 5,675,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
