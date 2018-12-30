Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.64. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $311,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 281,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 169.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 559,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

