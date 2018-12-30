Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

“Our 12-month price target is derived from a discounted cash flow based asset value of $1.2B for 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, and assuming 32M shares outstanding at the end of 2019. Probabilities of success ascribed to SL-401 and SL-701 are 100% and 45%, respectively. Investment risks include: (1) failure of drug candidates in clinical trials; (2) failure of drug candidates to secure regulatory approval; (3) failure of drug candidates to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, and/or competition; and (4) potential dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

STML has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.26 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $311,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

