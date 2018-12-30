Stepan (SCL) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stepan by 6,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $300,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.72 per share, with a total value of $31,488.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,955 shares of company stock valued at $746,456. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE:SCL opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14. Stepan has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

