Strategic Education (STRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Milano bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.53 per share, with a total value of $34,308.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,585.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $658,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,362,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 821,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 314,542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 459,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

