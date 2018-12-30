Switcheo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,483.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,483.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

