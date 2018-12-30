Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,555.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $509,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,812. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

