Talend SA (TLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLND shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talend from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,834. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative return on equity of 153.54% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talend by 1,906.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,632,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,687,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP increased its holdings in Talend by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,104,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

