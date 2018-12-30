Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $62,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,014,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 480,750 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $8,508,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,047,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 403,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

