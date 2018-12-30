Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,471,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 364.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 397,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 311,985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 940.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 163,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.59 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

