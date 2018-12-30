TEAM (TokenStars) Price Reaches $0.0042 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $47,620.00 and approximately $7,507.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00050708 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004790 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,343,006 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

