Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392,523 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.52% of Telecom Argentina worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEO. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 109.7% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 762,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 398,963 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 323,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 314.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 35.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. TheStreet raised Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Santander raised Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE TEO opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.40 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

