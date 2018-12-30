TGAME Trading 2% Lower Today (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. TGAME has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the US dollar. One TGAME token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.02304799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00153551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00210609 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026238 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME launched on May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL. The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

