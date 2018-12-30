The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (ZTR)

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 4th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

