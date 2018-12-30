TheStreet Lowers G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,737,000 after purchasing an additional 230,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.