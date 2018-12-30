Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.19 Million in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Immunomedics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 1,191.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Immunomedics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 104,742 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 236,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-invests-2-19-million-in-immunomedics-inc-immu.html.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.