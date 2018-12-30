TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 1,405,521 Shares of GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405,521 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $36,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,650,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,606,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 150.9% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,038,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GreenSky from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. GreenSky Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

