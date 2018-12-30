TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,539 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hess by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.69%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

