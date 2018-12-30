TokenStars Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91,662.00 (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. TokenStars has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One TokenStars token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00052935 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

