TopCoin (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. TopCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.02313975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00153435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00208167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026602 BTC.

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

