Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

TSQ stock remained flat at $$4.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

