Traders Buy Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $264.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $183.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.25 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mastercard had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($2.53) for the day and closed at $186.16

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.55.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $120,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Mastercard (MA) on Weakness” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/traders-buy-mastercard-ma-on-weakness.html.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.