Traders Sell Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) on Strength (BBEU)

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) on strength during trading on Friday. $11.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.16 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $21.31

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 13,837.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,051,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656,940 shares during the last quarter.

