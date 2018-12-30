TransferCoin (TX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00002200 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $577,603.00 and approximately $6,176.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,824,672 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

