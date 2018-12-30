Trendercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,172.00 (TDC)

Trendercoin (CURRENCY:TDC) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Trendercoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trendercoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $36,172.00 worth of Trendercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trendercoin has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.02303000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00153156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00210533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026296 BTC.

About Trendercoin

Trendercoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Trendercoin’s official website is trendercoin.com. Trendercoin’s official Twitter account is @trenderdotme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trendercoin Token Trading

Trendercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trendercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trendercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trendercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

