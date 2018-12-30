Trimble (TRMB) versus Mechanical Technology (MKTY) Head to Head Contrast

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Trimble has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 5.32% 16.21% 8.29% Mechanical Technology 14.27% 21.53% 17.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Mechanical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $2.65 billion 3.02 $121.10 million $1.28 24.95 Mechanical Technology $7.06 million 1.03 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Mechanical Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trimble and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble currently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.11%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Mechanical Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trimble beats Mechanical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, and ALK Technologies brands to customers working in transportation, including transportation and logistics, automotive, rail, and field service management. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

