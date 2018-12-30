Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBK. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

TBK opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $378,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after buying an additional 1,844,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 307,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 307,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 493,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 144,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

