Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 644 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.2% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 97,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

