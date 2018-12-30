Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4,558.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 124.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 45.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 569,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

