ugChain (UGC) Price Hits $0.0024

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ugChain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $140,726.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ugChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.00 or 0.12353535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028531 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001297 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain (UGC) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

