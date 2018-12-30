Universal Display Co. (OLED) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Display worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $92.25 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

