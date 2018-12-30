Universal Display Co. (OLED) Short Interest Update

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,781,648 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 7,226,460 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,936,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

