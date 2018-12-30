Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 759,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 266,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

UMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.71% and a negative net margin of 404.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $97,163.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,455 shares of company stock valued at $224,072.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 2,782.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

