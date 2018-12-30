Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

