Urovant Sciences (UROV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

UROV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt purchased 2,678,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $37,499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

