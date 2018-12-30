Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $51.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $191.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.70 million to $193.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $253.30 million, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 629,086 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 727,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 333,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

