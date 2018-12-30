VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $56.52 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $66.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

